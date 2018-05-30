Today’s Headlines
- A fond look back at hysterical anti-bike-share screeds (Gothamist)
- Novato needs another $2m for SMART station (Marin Independent Journal)
- Spare the Air offers grants for students, youth to lead “green” transportation projects (PR NewsWire)
- San Francisco pushes Uber, Lyft for data on driver wages (SF Chronicle, Fast Company)
- Tesla autopilot under investigation for multiple crashes (WSAU)
- Clean energy: Scaling up renewable hydrogen sources (TriplePundit)
- Bee diversity can teach us about urban ecosystems (NextCity)
