Today’s Headlines

A fond look back at hysterical anti-bike-share screeds (Gothamist)

Novato needs another $2m for SMART station (Marin Independent Journal)

Spare the Air offers grants for students, youth to lead “green” transportation projects (PR NewsWire)

San Francisco pushes Uber, Lyft for data on driver wages (SF Chronicle, Fast Company)

Tesla autopilot under investigation for multiple crashes (WSAU)

Clean energy: Scaling up renewable hydrogen sources (TriplePundit)

Bee diversity can teach us about urban ecosystems (NextCity)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF