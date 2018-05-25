Today’s Headlines
- Berkeley plans to oppose housing bill allowing BART to build housing in parking craters (Beyond Chron, Systemic Failure)
- BART board rejects Livermore extension (SF Chronicle)
- Another BART station guarantees parking for carpoolers (East County Today)
- Self-driving Uber detected pedestrian but didn’t brake because system was set for occupant comfort (NY Times, SF Chronicle)
- CPUC holds hearing on rules for pilot tests of autonomous taxis in CA; Wired calls proposed rules “heavy-handed”
- Apple looks at self-driving VW vans to shuttle employees (Mercury News)
- Bikes, peds get two new bridges in Santa Barbara (KEYT)
- Richmond residents share their thoughts on gentrification, displacement (Berkeleyside)
- The housing crisis is costing all of us, a lot (Sacramento Bee)
- The latest on Google Village proposal for downtown San Jose (Mercury News)
- LA Times poll finds 51% of voters want to repeal gas tax
- EU considers requiring insurance on e-bikes, even pedal-assist (BikeBiz)
- UC Davis experiment reduces bovine methane emissions with seaweed (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF