Today’s Headlines
- A proclamation: This is Bike Infrastructure Week (Treehugger)
- It’s long past time for SANDAG to start prioritizing transit (Voice of San Diego)
- Will California go to the mat over mileage standards? (Extreme Tech)
- The future of the American auto industry is not the car (Planetizen)
- And about the future of transportation: we can’t just forget about transit (The Verge)
- Housing debate: build up or build out? (Bloomberg)
- When you’re inclusive but you still hate the poor (Teen Vogue)
- AAA expects record numbers of people to travel—by car, plane—on Memorial Day weekend (Yubanet.com)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF