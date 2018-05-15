Today’s Headlines

A proclamation: This is Bike Infrastructure Week (Treehugger)

It’s long past time for SANDAG to start prioritizing transit (Voice of San Diego)

Will California go to the mat over mileage standards? (Extreme Tech)

The future of the American auto industry is not the car (Planetizen)

And about the future of transportation: we can’t just forget about transit (The Verge)

Housing debate: build up or build out? (Bloomberg)

When you’re inclusive but you still hate the poor (Teen Vogue)

AAA expects record numbers of people to travel—by car, plane—on Memorial Day weekend (Yubanet.com)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF