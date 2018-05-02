Today’s Headlines
- NACTO releases nationwide bike-share statistics: 35 million trips in 2017 (NACTO)
- Fontana Active Transportation Plan wins APA award (Inland Empire)
- Two reporters rode every Muni line (SF Chronicle)
- Scooters, resisted in other cities, find more of a welcome in the South (Pew Charitable Trusts)
- More gas tax allocations:
- New bus line from Redding to Sacramento (Record Searchlight)
- Electric buses in Solano (Daily Republic)
- $20 million to house cars (Systemic Failure)
- “Taxes are very bad,” says Apple Valley, but it will take the money (VV Daily Press)
- It’s time to make protected bike lanes and sidewalks part of every road project (Treehugger)
- CA joins 17 states to sue Trump administration over vehicle GHG emissions rules (LA Times, Washington Post)
- What happens when you kill a bicyclist? (Boston Magazine)
