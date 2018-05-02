Today’s Headlines

  • NACTO releases nationwide bike-share statistics: 35 million trips in 2017 (NACTO)
  • Fontana Active Transportation Plan wins APA award (Inland Empire)
  • Two reporters rode every Muni line (SF Chronicle)
  • Scooters, resisted in other cities, find more of a welcome in the South (Pew Charitable Trusts)
  • More gas tax allocations:
  • “Taxes are very bad,” says Apple Valley, but it will take the money (VV Daily Press)
  • It’s time to make protected bike lanes and sidewalks part of every road project (Treehugger)
  • CA joins 17 states to sue Trump administration over vehicle GHG emissions rules (LA Times, Washington Post)
  • What happens when you kill a bicyclist? (Boston Magazine)

