Today’s Headlines
- Ford GoBike launches electric bike service (SF Examiner)
- Taxing Uber and Lyft to fund transit isn’t fair to transit (CityLab)
- Republican say they have enough signatures for gas tax repeal to go on ballot (LA Times)
- Stockton sounds nice, but that commute is a killer (Mercury News)
- Lyft is claiming its rides are carbon-neutral (Curbed)
- CA lawmakers want $2 billion for housing the homeless (LA Times)
- Electric buses are …. hurting the oil industry? (Bloomberg)
- Study from an unexpected source says gas tax isn’t enough, a mileage fee is needed (The Hill)
