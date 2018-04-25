Today’s Headlines

  • Ford GoBike launches electric bike service (SF Examiner)
  • Taxing Uber and Lyft to fund transit isn’t fair to transit (CityLab)
  • Republican say they have enough signatures for gas tax repeal to go on ballot (LA Times)
  • Stockton sounds nice, but that commute is a killer (Mercury News)
  • Lyft is claiming its rides are carbon-neutral (Curbed)
  • CA lawmakers want $2 billion for housing the homeless (LA Times)
  • Electric buses are …. hurting the oil industry? (Bloomberg)
  • Study from an unexpected source says gas tax isn’t enough, a mileage fee is needed (The Hill)

