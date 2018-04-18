Today’s Headlines

  • Cars threaten climate goals (E&E News)
  • Bay Area transit agencies consider reduced fares for low-income riders (Planetizen)
  • Highway 101 HOV project in Santa Barbara passes legal hurdle (Edhat,
    KEYT)
  • SF Supervisors weigh in on e-scooters (SF Chronicle)
  • Transit-housing bill brings out proponents, opponents (Sacramento Bee)
  • Meanwhile homeless people are getting bulldozed, shifted, ignored (East Bay Times)
  • Professor Donald Shoup has a new book, “Parking and the City” (UCLA)
  • Focus on speed over safety plus Musk’s personal preferences contribute to unsafe culture at Tesla (Reveal)
  • Caltrans is hiring in Bakersfield (23ABC)
  • UN declares June 3 World Bicycle Day (Bike Europe)

