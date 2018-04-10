Today’s Headlines
- Study: People who ride bikes are better drivers (BikeBiz)
- In San Francisco, elementary school students learn bike riding in P.E. (SF Examiner)
- OFO bike-share coming to San Diego university (KUSI)
- Uber to buy Jump (Mercury News, New York Times)
- Why are California gas prices so high? Even the experts don’t seem to know (San Diego Union Tribune)
- FTA funds alternative fuel buses (NGT News)
- SMART gets some federal money too (Press Democrat)
- Connecting public transit to great manufacturing jobs (American Prospect)
- Poll: Who caused the housing crisis? People tend to blame evil developers rather than policy, local resistance, etc (Mercury News)
