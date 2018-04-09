Today’s Headlines
- Nobody walks to LAX (LA Times)
- Amtrak adjusts schedule between Bakersfield, Sacramento to accommodate commuters (Modesto Bee)
- SANDAG lawsuit settled, its outdated Regional Transportation Plan decertified (CBS)
- On Earth Day, LA Metro to offer free rides (Long Beach Post)
- US DOT awards $264M in grants to 139 bus projects—in California, for electric buses and stop improvements (SmartCitiesDive)
- Fairfield nabs $1.21 of that to replace diesel buses with electric (Daily Republic)
- US cities consider easing rules on e-bikes (Marin Independent Journal)
- CPUC proposes rules to allow driverless cars to pick up passengers (Business Times)
- California car culture killed the promise of the 20-minute commute (KPCC)
- Auto companies have been trying to sell the idea that they’re “green,” but they just want to make money (CityLab)
- Why California gets to write its own auto emissions standards (WTOP)
- You can’t be a “climate mayor” is you’re making more room for cars (Curbed)
