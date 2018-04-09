Today’s Headlines

Nobody walks to LAX (LA Times)

Amtrak adjusts schedule between Bakersfield, Sacramento to accommodate commuters (Modesto Bee)

SANDAG lawsuit settled, its outdated Regional Transportation Plan decertified (CBS)

On Earth Day, LA Metro to offer free rides (Long Beach Post)

US DOT awards $264M in grants to 139 bus projects—in California, for electric buses and stop improvements (SmartCitiesDive) Fairfield nabs $1.21 of that to replace diesel buses with electric (Daily Republic)

US cities consider easing rules on e-bikes (Marin Independent Journal)

CPUC proposes rules to allow driverless cars to pick up passengers (Business Times)

California car culture killed the promise of the 20-minute commute (KPCC)

Auto companies have been trying to sell the idea that they’re “green,” but they just want to make money (CityLab)

Why California gets to write its own auto emissions standards (WTOP)

You can’t be a “climate mayor” is you’re making more room for cars (Curbed)

