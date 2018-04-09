Today’s Headlines

  • Nobody walks to LAX (LA Times)
  • Amtrak adjusts schedule between Bakersfield, Sacramento to accommodate commuters (Modesto Bee)
  • SANDAG lawsuit settled, its outdated Regional Transportation Plan decertified (CBS)
  • On Earth Day, LA Metro to offer free rides (Long Beach Post)
  • US DOT awards $264M in grants to 139 bus projects—in California, for electric buses and stop improvements (SmartCitiesDive)
    • Fairfield nabs $1.21 of that to replace diesel buses with electric (Daily Republic)
  • US cities consider easing rules on e-bikes (Marin Independent Journal)
  • CPUC proposes rules to allow driverless cars to pick up passengers (Business Times)
  • California car culture killed the promise of the 20-minute commute (KPCC)
  • Auto companies have been trying to sell the idea that they’re “green,” but they just want to make money (CityLab)
  • Why California gets to write its own auto emissions standards (WTOP)
  • You can’t be a “climate mayor” is you’re making more room for cars (Curbed)

