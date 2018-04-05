Today’s Headlines
- It’s Walk to Work Day, and way past time to put pedestrians first (TreeHugger)
- It’s also Distracted Driving Month—not a celebration—and Merced police, among others, plans to step up enforcement (Merced Sun Star)
- Davis passes bike-share ordinance, JUMP bikes coming (Davis Enterprise)
- And he tops himself! Sacramento sheriff blames “paid protestors” for “agitating” still-unnamed deputy who crashed into a woman and drove away (Capital Public Radio)
- Only one car company has applied for permit to test driverless cars in California (Curbed)
- Waymo plans way more expansion of self-driving cars (The Atlantic)
- How the humble bicycle can save our cities (Fast Company)
- FlixBus plans to launch California routes this summer (Mercury News,
Washington Post)
- Caltrans wants input on freight plan (Progressive Railroading)
- San Francisco Supervisors vote to oppose housing bill SB 827 (SF Examiner)
- Cities are increasingly taxing Uber and Lyft for transit (Governing
- South Coast Air District may reject staff proposal to regulate emissions because it might “hinder growth” (LA Times)
