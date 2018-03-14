Today’s Headlines

Economics of SB 1: Gas tax is bringing jobs, economic activity, investments (The Source)

CEQA VMT reform has a fatal flaw (Getting Around Sac)

Checking out those Bird scooters (California Development and Planning Report)

LA taps the brakes on freeway expansion (CityLab)

Electric buses are coming to Porterville (KVPR)

How SB 827 might impact California (Urban Footprint)

Here’s one example of how hard it is to build housing in Silicon Valley (Mercury News)

Federal tariffs on steel and lumber are going to make it even harder to build housing (CityLab)

Feds are ready to fight California for their right to let cars pollute (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF