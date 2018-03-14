Today’s Headlines
- Economics of SB 1: Gas tax is bringing jobs, economic activity, investments (The Source)
- CEQA VMT reform has a fatal flaw (Getting Around Sac)
- Checking out those Bird scooters (California Development and Planning Report)
- LA taps the brakes on freeway expansion (CityLab)
- Electric buses are coming to Porterville (KVPR)
- How SB 827 might impact California (Urban Footprint)
- Here’s one example of how hard it is to build housing in Silicon Valley (Mercury News)
- Federal tariffs on steel and lumber are going to make it even harder to build housing (CityLab)
- Feds are ready to fight California for their right to let cars pollute (Sacramento Bee)
