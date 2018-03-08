Today’s Headlines

  • Towards an active California: best practices for people-oriented cities (Western City)
  • New Caltrans leaders sworn in (OHS)
  • Youth’s unprecedented suit accusing US government of endangering planet allowed to proceed (SF Chronicle)
  • Inland Empire leads state in job growth (SGC Tribune)
  • Roundup of bike projects in San Mateo County (SVBC)
  • SF to CA: we want demo of driverless vehicles before they hit city streets (SF Chronicle)
  • San Diego leaders lead the state on environmental justice (San Diego Free Press)
  • Judge blocks warehouse projects over environmental concerns (Coalition for Clean Air)
  • Palo Alto’s move to preserve Eichlers betrays Eichler (Curbed)
  • Proposed housing in El Cerrito with ten affordable units runs up agains NIMBYs (Berkeleyside)

