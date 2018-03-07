Today’s Headlines
- San Jose Climate Smart Plan is truly a community plan, says mayor (Mercury News)
- LA is becoming a bike-friendly city, says TIME magazine
- BART’s plan for Civic Center station would shut down several entrances (SF Chronicle)
- Cost of Muni train platform redesign for Warriors Arena going up (SF Examiner)
- Applications for carpool stickers soar, HOV lanes getting crowded (Mercury News)
- Are California’s poor losing out in state’s drive for a clean energy future? (Orange County Register)
- SF supervisors ask state to tax Uber, Lyft (SF Weekly)
- Uber driver’s per-hour profit as reported in MIT study disputed, adjusted (East Bay Times)
- More on state bill to help build more housing (East Bay Times)
- Marin, California gear up for transit hub zoning fight (Marin Independent Journal)
- New apartments have to include parking spaces. That must change (Bloomberg)
- Saudi women learn to drive (Sacramento Bee)
- Can commute patterns help create a better electoral map? (CityLab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF