Today’s Headlines

  • Why California needs to stop building freeways (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • But but but….Bakersfield clears a neighborhood for a new freeway that will cut right through it (Young Ryan)
  • LA’s 710 freeway expansion would compromise residents’ health (so will Bakersfield’s new fwy, btw) (Mic)
  • San Bernardino freeway could get toll lanes (Press Enterprise)
  • Riverside County opposes gas tax repeal (RCTC)
  • New Caltrans chief says her orders are to spend gas tax money, quickly (Sacramento Bee)
  • CA tax board refuses to go along with raising gas taxes, for now (Sacramento Bee)
  • Reasons for the highest pedestrian death rates in years (NPR)
  • Cupertino adopts pedestrian master plan (Mercury News)
  • It’s outrageous to prosecute moms whose children die because of incorrectly installed car seats (Slate)
  • Bill would require Uber, Lyft to go electric; will it kill public transit? (Sacramento News & Review)
  • How a street design book is changing biking in America (Atlantic)
  • LA adjusts speed limits—some up, some down—and can now enforce them (KTLA)
  • $2 billion to help house California’s homeless is not being spent (LA Times)
  • L.A. Mayor Garcetti says housing bill doesn’t do enough to protect the status quo (LA Times)
  • Is California oil regulation working? (Cal Matters)

