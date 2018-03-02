Today’s Headlines
- Why California needs to stop building freeways (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- But but but….Bakersfield clears a neighborhood for a new freeway that will cut right through it (Young Ryan)
- LA’s 710 freeway expansion would compromise residents’ health (so will Bakersfield’s new fwy, btw) (Mic)
- San Bernardino freeway could get toll lanes (Press Enterprise)
- Riverside County opposes gas tax repeal (RCTC)
- New Caltrans chief says her orders are to spend gas tax money, quickly (Sacramento Bee)
- CA tax board refuses to go along with raising gas taxes, for now (Sacramento Bee)
- Reasons for the highest pedestrian death rates in years (NPR)
- Cupertino adopts pedestrian master plan (Mercury News)
- It’s outrageous to prosecute moms whose children die because of incorrectly installed car seats (Slate)
- Bill would require Uber, Lyft to go electric; will it kill public transit? (Sacramento News & Review)
- How a street design book is changing biking in America (Atlantic)
- LA adjusts speed limits—some up, some down—and can now enforce them (KTLA)
- $2 billion to help house California’s homeless is not being spent (LA Times)
- L.A. Mayor Garcetti says housing bill doesn’t do enough to protect the status quo (LA Times)
- Is California oil regulation working? (Cal Matters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF