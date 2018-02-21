Today’s Headlines
- Those disappearing transit riders are being gentrified out of their neighborhoods (LA Times)
- Bill to lower fines for turning right on red without stopping introduced, again (Sacramento Bee)
- Maybe apps are not really transforming urban transportation (Human Transit)
- Out-of-towners complain about road diet: “the hidden savaging of life” (East Bay Times) but the Twitter response is even more fun
- Scooter-share is hitting the streets (Study Breaks)
- Could NASCAR drivers be cycling safety advocates? (Bicycling)
- Bill would increase weight limits on zero-emission vehicles, because their engines are heavier (Green Car Congress)
- No, BART won’t build a new waterfront station for a new A’s stadium there (SF Chronicle)
- San Francisco traffic signals break down, and people are left to negotiate at intersections (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF