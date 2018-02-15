Today’s Headlines
- CA’s per capita emissions are dropping, population is growing (NGT News)
- California is fast-tracking transportation projects; is that enough to prevent a gas tax repeal? (LA Times)
- Senator Newman introduces bill to expand eligibility for discount student transit passes (OC Breeze)
- German company plans to launch long-distance bus service in California (Handelsblatt)
- Stanford researcher says high temps, crazy weather is just the beginning (SF Chronicle)
- Redwood City’s transportation plan: Safety is top concern (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Poll: Marin residents would support a half-cent transportation sales tax (Marin Independent Journal)
- North Coast Rail Authority in trouble, again, for vague financial plan (Press Democrat)
- San Jose plans urban village near downtown (Mercury News)
