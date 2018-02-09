Today’s Headlines

  • Half Moon Bay readies a bicycle plan (Half Moon Bay Review)
  • MTC puts out a survey to get feedback on how it gets feedback (Patch)
  • Factoring freight into complete streets plans (Planetizen)
  • CPUC lowers fees on Lyft and Uber despite charges that safety enforcement is underfunded and spending is secret (SF Examiner)
  • How is dockless bike-share changing cities? (The City Fix)
  • Next City examines California’s “radical” proposal to upzone almost everywhere
  • Chevron response to California climate change lawsuit: Everybody was doing it! (LA Times)
  • U.S. census in danger of being sabotaged and politicized (CityLab)
  • Security “expert” raises alarms about potential dangers of share bikes—but neglects to notice the same goes for cars, only more so (News.com.au)
  • Scott Pruitt, head of EPA, says maybe climate change ain’t such a bad thing (Chicago Tribune)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF