Today’s Headlines
- Half Moon Bay readies a bicycle plan (Half Moon Bay Review)
- MTC puts out a survey to get feedback on how it gets feedback (Patch)
- Factoring freight into complete streets plans (Planetizen)
- CPUC lowers fees on Lyft and Uber despite charges that safety enforcement is underfunded and spending is secret (SF Examiner)
- How is dockless bike-share changing cities? (The City Fix)
- Next City examines California’s “radical” proposal to upzone almost everywhere
- Chevron response to California climate change lawsuit: Everybody was doing it! (LA Times)
- U.S. census in danger of being sabotaged and politicized (CityLab)
- Security “expert” raises alarms about potential dangers of share bikes—but neglects to notice the same goes for cars, only more so (News.com.au)
- Scott Pruitt, head of EPA, says maybe climate change ain’t such a bad thing (Chicago Tribune)
