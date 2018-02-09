Today’s Headlines

Half Moon Bay readies a bicycle plan (Half Moon Bay Review)

MTC puts out a survey to get feedback on how it gets feedback (Patch)

Factoring freight into complete streets plans (Planetizen)

CPUC lowers fees on Lyft and Uber despite charges that safety enforcement is underfunded and spending is secret (SF Examiner)

How is dockless bike-share changing cities? (The City Fix)

Next City examines California’s “radical” proposal to upzone almost everywhere

Chevron response to California climate change lawsuit: Everybody was doing it! (LA Times)

U.S. census in danger of being sabotaged and politicized (CityLab)

Security “expert” raises alarms about potential dangers of share bikes—but neglects to notice the same goes for cars, only more so (News.com.au)

Scott Pruitt, head of EPA, says maybe climate change ain’t such a bad thing (Chicago Tribune)

