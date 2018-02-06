Today’s Headlines
- Researchers find that air pollution affects bodies more profoundly than previously thought (Valley Public Radio)
- Bikes plus train is SMART (North Bay Business Journal)
- Alameda cracks down on drivers for pedestrian safety (Patch)
- It sure doesn’t look like 2018 is the “Year of the Woman” in California (Politico)
- California cities sue oil firms for climate change contributions (CalMatters)
- Electric cars:
- CA zooms ahead on clean cars despite federal threats (NRDC)
- CA on path to meet electric car goals, but charging stations lag behind (Orange County Register)
- What if car buyers aren’t ready for electric cars? (Green Car Reports)
- Law would force most cities in CA to build more housing (Curbed)
- Cupertino mayor claims housing situation is “not dire” (Mercury News)
- June ballot propositions get their numbers (LA Times)
- Gas tax:
- Orange County I-5 to get funding (Patch)
- Marin road projects get funding (Marin IJ)
- Supporters are ready to fight repeal effort (Daily News)
- Everybody has the right to walk (TreeHugger) https://www.treehugger.com/walking/every-person-has-right-walk.html
- Walkable cities reduce risks of hypertension, diabetes (The Guardian)
