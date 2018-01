Brown Warns World at Risk Over Climate Change in State of the State (SacBee)

Also Backs Bullet Train One Last Time (SD Union-Tribune)

Sierra Club Lambasted Over Position on Weiner’s Housing/Planning Bill (Systemic Failure, Ethan Elkind)

Dockless Bike Share Companies Slam Bay Area Permitting Process (KQED)

LA Metro Board Discusses LAPD Incident Where Young Lady Forced from Train (Curbed)

Preview Videos For L.A. Metro’s Union Station Concourse Options (Urbanize)

Why do Twice as Many Men Cycle as Women? (SFChron)

Biggest Highway Bottleneck in SoCal Caused by Trucks (OC Register)

The More Affordable Tesla’s Are Coming (OC Register)

Driver Slams Through Fence, Crashes into Houses’ Gas Meter (SD Union-Tribune)

