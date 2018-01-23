Today’s Headlines

  • Sacramento Plans for Protected Bikeway in Downtown… (SacBee)
  • …And Also Considers Ordinance Requiring Dockless Bike Share to Pickup Bikes Two Hours After Notice (SacBee)
  • CicLAvia Announces Heart of Foothills Route Claremont to San Dimas (Biking in L.A.)
  • Brown Shuffles the Deck on High Speed Rail Leadership (Progressive Railroading)
  • Berkeley Leadership Slams Weiner’s SB827 (Californian, Daily Planet)
  • LAT Agrees with the Bill in Principal, But Sees Some Big Flaws
  • Indian Cyclist Stops in Fresno on Tour to Raise Climate Change Awareness (My Central Valley)
  • Sonoma County Group Donates Bikes to Victims of Wildfires (Lake County News)
  • Problems with New BART Train (NBCBayAreaKTVUBizTimes)
  • Opinion: Driverless Cars Would Be Great Except for all the Government Stuff (Fresno Bee)

