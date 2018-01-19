Today’s Headlines

Monterey Park Approves City’s First Protected Bike Lanes (Pasadena Star-News)

Musk Sets a Date to Reveal Tunneling Plans in SoCal (Argonaut)

Public Outreach and Design Lacking for “FAKE BRT” in Fresno (Stop and Move)

Let’s Compare CA’s Progress on Bullet Train to China’s (Quartz)

Encinitas Residents File Suit to Stop New Entrance to Public Park at End of Private Street (Union-Tribune)

Some Motorists Really Unhappy About Bridge Tolls (SFWeekly)

Letters: Air Quality Regulators Letting Us Down (Fresno Bee)

California’s School Bus Fleet Saying Goodbye to Diesel (SFGate)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF