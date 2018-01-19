Today’s Headlines
- Monterey Park Approves City’s First Protected Bike Lanes (Pasadena Star-News)
- Musk Sets a Date to Reveal Tunneling Plans in SoCal (Argonaut)
- Public Outreach and Design Lacking for “FAKE BRT” in Fresno (Stop and Move)
- Let’s Compare CA’s Progress on Bullet Train to China’s (Quartz)
- Encinitas Residents File Suit to Stop New Entrance to Public Park at End of Private Street (Union-Tribune)
- Some Motorists Really Unhappy About Bridge Tolls (SFWeekly)
- Letters: Air Quality Regulators Letting Us Down (Fresno Bee)
- California’s School Bus Fleet Saying Goodbye to Diesel (SFGate)
