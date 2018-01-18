Today’s Headline

  • Video: 2018 a Key Year for High Speed Rail (Fresno Bee)
  • WeHo Considers Making Bikeshare Free for Residents (WeHoVille)
  • Santa Cruz Considers Trading Car Parking for Bike Parking (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Long Beach Council Allows Some Oil Drilling, Saves Some Wetlands (LB Post)
  • More Buffered Bike Lanes in San Diego (La Jolla Light)
  • Monterey Park Approves Complete Street Project (Biking in L.A.)
  • After Marchers Get Tickets, Sacramento City Leaders Call for Free Parking on MLK Day (SacBee)
  • Hearings Scheduled for L.A. Metro’s Union Station Revamp (The Source)
  • Commentary: No to Density Near Transit in Marin (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: No Bikes on the San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)
  • Rise of the E-Bikes (CNN)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF