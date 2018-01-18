Today’s Headline
- Video: 2018 a Key Year for High Speed Rail (Fresno Bee)
- WeHo Considers Making Bikeshare Free for Residents (WeHoVille)
- Santa Cruz Considers Trading Car Parking for Bike Parking (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Long Beach Council Allows Some Oil Drilling, Saves Some Wetlands (LB Post)
- More Buffered Bike Lanes in San Diego (La Jolla Light)
- Monterey Park Approves Complete Street Project (Biking in L.A.)
- After Marchers Get Tickets, Sacramento City Leaders Call for Free Parking on MLK Day (SacBee)
- Hearings Scheduled for L.A. Metro’s Union Station Revamp (The Source)
- Commentary: No to Density Near Transit in Marin (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: No Bikes on the San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)
- Rise of the E-Bikes (CNN)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF