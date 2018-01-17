Today’s Headlines
- Sacramento Launches On-Demand Microtransit Service (Bee)
- L.A. Councilmembers Want To Sue Oil Companies For Climate Change Costs (LAT)
- CA High-Speed Rail Costs Revised Upward (KPCC)
- CA Cap-and-Trade Program May Be Too Successful (LAT)
- Berkeley Considers Law Removing Barrier to Stop Sign Additions (Daily Planet)
- Cities Struggle to Measure Ride-Hailing’s Effect on Traffic (Atlantic)
- Bike Share Not Meeting Revenue Goals in West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
- Pasadena’s I-710 Is One of Country’s Least Liked Highways (Pasadena Now)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF