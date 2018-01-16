Today’s Headlines

  • Super smart use of bike-share: Racking up miles in food delivery job (Chicago Reader)
  • Bikes will eat cars (Tree Hugger)
  • Is cap-and-trade too successful? (LA Times)
  • Mud-covered Highway 101 to remain closed indefinitely (San Luis Obispo.com)
  • One gas tax repeal effort misses signature deadline; another one is very much alive (Sacramento Bee)
  • Palo Alto seeks feedback on Grand Boulevard Initiative (Palo Alto Online)
  • New Disney ride, getting raves, is a bus (OC Register)
  • Go on, California, blow up your zoning laws (Boston Globe)
  • Feds end approval for flashing pedestrian safety lights because of patent (Orlando Sentinel)
  • Legos tell the story of bad communication from the Florida DOT (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Public is nervous about driverless cars (Gov Tech)

