Today’s Headlines
- Super smart use of bike-share: Racking up miles in food delivery job (Chicago Reader)
- Bikes will eat cars (Tree Hugger)
- Is cap-and-trade too successful? (LA Times)
- Mud-covered Highway 101 to remain closed indefinitely (San Luis Obispo.com)
- One gas tax repeal effort misses signature deadline; another one is very much alive (Sacramento Bee)
- Palo Alto seeks feedback on Grand Boulevard Initiative (Palo Alto Online)
- New Disney ride, getting raves, is a bus (OC Register)
- Go on, California, blow up your zoning laws (Boston Globe)
- Feds end approval for flashing pedestrian safety lights because of patent (Orlando Sentinel)
- Legos tell the story of bad communication from the Florida DOT (Tampa Bay Times)
- Public is nervous about driverless cars (Gov Tech)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF