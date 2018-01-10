Today’s Headlines
- SF grants first permit for dockless e-bike-share (SF Examiner)
- Improving communities for active transportation requires change (Alta Planning and Design)
- American kids are 70 percent more likely to die before adulthood than other countries (Vox)
- CA okays money to clean up freight trucks, trains, buses (Green Car Reports)
- CA DMV unveils new federally approved ID, driver’s license (Modesto Bee)
- CA transit agencies elect board leaders (Progressive Railroading)
- When car manufacturers try to make bikes, they usually get it wrong (Bike Radar)
- Trek is working on “bicycle-to-vehicle” communication technology (so drivers don’t have to use old tech, like eyes?) (The Verge)
- CA Republicans work on reshaping their party, with assist from Schwarzenegger (Sacramento Bee)
- Senate Democrats approve new leader (Capital Public Radio)
- The French city that made transit free (CityLab)
