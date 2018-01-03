Today’s Headlines
- California legislature reconvenes today
- Housing is big on the agenda (Sacramento Bee)
- Power is shifting in the legislature (LA Times)
- Chico plans a bike pedestrian bridge (Chico Enterprise Record)
- Survey: Californians somewhat understand pollution, climate change, uneven effects (Capitol Weekly)
- Senator McGuire praises CTC recommendation to study North Coast Railroad Authority (Daily Journal)
- Time to rethink Santa Cruz rail corridor (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Sure, let’s blame bike lanes for safety risks, rather than the real dangers (Calgary Herald)
- SF Chronicle says bicycling safety is improving on Mount Diablo
