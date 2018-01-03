Today’s Headlines

  • California legislature reconvenes today
  • Chico plans a bike pedestrian bridge (Chico Enterprise Record)
  • Survey: Californians somewhat understand pollution, climate change, uneven effects (Capitol Weekly)
  • Senator McGuire praises CTC recommendation to study North Coast Railroad Authority (Daily Journal)
  • Time to rethink Santa Cruz rail corridor (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Sure, let’s blame bike lanes for safety risks, rather than the real dangers (Calgary Herald)
  • SF Chronicle says bicycling safety is improving on Mount Diablo

