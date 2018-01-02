Today’s Headlines
- It’s worth repeating: Going faster doesn’t make you happier (City Observatory)
- How to advocate for progressive bike policy and infrastructure in your community (Mother Earth News)
- South Bay cities launch ticket diversion program for bicyclists (Daily Breeze)
- New panel formed to explore transit extension between BART and ACE systems (East Bay Times)
- Watsonville gets grant to encourage biking, walking to school (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Humboldt County’s Measure Z fixed some roads (Times Standard)
- Orange County seeks transit-oriented developments near train stations (LA Times)
- Marin agency seeks input on Highway 37 improvements (Marin Independent Journal)
- New laws affecting travel in California (KQED, Press-Enterprise)
- Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia has been busy (Imperial Valley News)
- Ghost bikes (Governing)
