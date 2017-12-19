Today’s Headlines

  • Mountain bike groups make common cause with GOP effort to dilute conservation/wilderness laws (LA Times)
  • My tricked-out wheelchair commute (NY Times)
  • Dockless bike-share “invasion” will be messy, and worth it (Slate)
  • Sacramento State hopes to create driverless shuttle system for students (Sacramento Bee)
  • Relieving traffic in dense Bay Area means trains and buses (Gov Tech)
  • Head of San Francisco’s delayed Central Subway project gets a new job, at Caltrain (SF Examiner)
  • SMART train braces for sales tax revenue drop after North Bay fires (Press Democrat)
  • Newly elected SANDAG chair says climate change is “debatable” (KPBS)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF