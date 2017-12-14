Today’s Headlines

  • How hard is it to walk in suburbs? Sometimes it is impossible (TreeHugger)
  • Bakersfield City Council approves pedestrian crossing that requires multiple beg buttons on road it plans to widen for cars (Bakersfield.com)
  • Is dockless bike-share the future of transportation? (Forbes)
  • San Francisco is taking demand-based parking prices citywide (NextCity)
  • Transit agencies hesitant to adopt electric buses; one excuse is weather (The Weather Network)
  • BART is making millions off an outdated policy that charges people who don’t ride (GJEL)
  • Oh great—golf carts are now “micro transit” (Next City)
  • California Transportation Commission approves funding:
    • To Watsonville, for roadway, bike and pedestrian improvements (Patch)
    • To Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians in Tehama County, for climate adaptation planning (Red Bluff Daily News)
  • Caltrans video: The last days of the old Oakland Bay Bridge
  • Mayor Ed Lee mattered beyond San Francisco (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF