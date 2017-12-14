Today’s Headlines

How hard is it to walk in suburbs? Sometimes it is impossible (TreeHugger)

Bakersfield City Council approves pedestrian crossing that requires multiple beg buttons on road it plans to widen for cars (Bakersfield.com)

Is dockless bike-share the future of transportation? (Forbes)

San Francisco is taking demand-based parking prices citywide (NextCity)

Transit agencies hesitant to adopt electric buses; one excuse is weather (The Weather Network)

BART is making millions off an outdated policy that charges people who don’t ride (GJEL)

Oh great—golf carts are now “micro transit” (Next City)

California Transportation Commission approves funding: To Watsonville, for roadway, bike and pedestrian improvements (Patch) To Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians in Tehama County, for climate adaptation planning (Red Bluff Daily News)

Caltrans video: The last days of the old Oakland Bay Bridge

Mayor Ed Lee mattered beyond San Francisco (Sacramento Bee)

