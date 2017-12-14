Today’s Headlines
- How hard is it to walk in suburbs? Sometimes it is impossible (TreeHugger)
- Bakersfield City Council approves pedestrian crossing that requires multiple beg buttons on road it plans to widen for cars (Bakersfield.com)
- Is dockless bike-share the future of transportation? (Forbes)
- San Francisco is taking demand-based parking prices citywide (NextCity)
- Transit agencies hesitant to adopt electric buses; one excuse is weather (The Weather Network)
- BART is making millions off an outdated policy that charges people who don’t ride (GJEL)
- Oh great—golf carts are now “micro transit” (Next City)
- California Transportation Commission approves funding:
- To Watsonville, for roadway, bike and pedestrian improvements (Patch)
- To Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians in Tehama County, for climate adaptation planning (Red Bluff Daily News)
- Caltrans video: The last days of the old Oakland Bay Bridge
- Mayor Ed Lee mattered beyond San Francisco (Sacramento Bee)
