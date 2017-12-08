Today’s Headlines

Caltrans urged not to interrupt bicycle access between Davis, Sacramento during construction (Davis Enterprise)

California still studying mileage fee to replace gas tax (Sacramento Bee)

Dynamic tolls on U.S. roads are maligned, and they work (USA Today)

Can Elon Musk make subways cool again? asks CNN. If you think expensive underground car congestion is cool, maybe

Silicon Valley tries to find a cheap way to build a (transit) subway (Systemic Failure)

Proposed constitutional amendment on CA cap-and-trade could create total gridlock in Sacramento, and that’s not for car traffic (Capitol Weekly)

Fires close highways in L.A.–maps (LA Times)

Dedicating car parking to a higher use (Chicago Tribune)

Man who crashed truck off bridge says street design is to blame (NBC)

