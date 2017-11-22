Today’s Headlines
Happy Thanksgiving, all. Streetsblog California will be back on Monday.
- Study: Bicycle riders are better drivers (Cycling Magazine)
- Electric bikes provide all the benefits of good exercise (Science Nordic)
- Oil industry spent more on California lobbying in first half of 2017 than all of 2016 (Elk Grove News)
- ….and that lobbying made cap-and-trade a “toothless” regulation that has no effect on emissions (East Bay Express)
- Meanwhile the latest cap-and-trade auction results show a strong, stable market (Environmental Defense Fund)
- It sold out (The Star) at a record price (ClimateWire), raising more than $800 million (LA Times)
- Cities along San Pablo Avenue corridor in East Bay seek input on development plans (East Bay Times)
- More on SF’s “Rapid Response Team” (NextCity)
- Uber hid a massive data breach for over a year (SF Gate)
- Riverside ponders a new transportation sales tax (Press Enterprise)
- Driverless cars won’t save the world, says Richard Florida (CityLab)
- Silver Spring, Maryland gets a bike-share-powered holiday tree (CityLab)
