Happy Thanksgiving, all. Streetsblog California will be back on Monday.

  • Study: Bicycle riders are better drivers (Cycling Magazine)
  • Electric bikes provide all the benefits of good exercise (Science Nordic)
  • Oil industry spent more on California lobbying in first half of 2017 than all of 2016 (Elk Grove News)
    • ….and that lobbying made cap-and-trade a “toothless” regulation that has no effect on emissions (East Bay Express)
  • Meanwhile the latest cap-and-trade auction results show a strong, stable market (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • Cities along San Pablo Avenue corridor in East Bay seek input on development plans (East Bay Times)
  • More on SF’s “Rapid Response Team” (NextCity)
  • Uber hid a massive data breach for over a year (SF Gate)
  • Riverside ponders a new transportation sales tax (Press Enterprise)
  • Driverless cars won’t save the world, says Richard Florida (CityLab)
  • Silver Spring, Maryland gets a bike-share-powered holiday tree (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF