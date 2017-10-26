Today’s Headlines
- Angelenos are dying while motorists are fighting safe streets measures. Why is Mayor Garcetti so quiet? (LA Times)
- De Young Museum opposes making Golden Gate Park car-free Saturdays year round (SF Examiner)
- San Diego says it is ahead on reaching its climate goals (San Diego Union Tribune)
- FHWA’s proposal to end data collection on GHG emissions is a true horror story (NRDC)
- Proposed ballot measure could expand access to rent control across CA (Curbed)
- Eye candy: Cool 3-D crosswalks painted in Iceland (Bored Panda)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF