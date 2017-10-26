Today’s Headlines

Angelenos are dying while motorists are fighting safe streets measures. Why is Mayor Garcetti so quiet? (LA Times)

De Young Museum opposes making Golden Gate Park car-free Saturdays year round (SF Examiner)

San Diego says it is ahead on reaching its climate goals (San Diego Union Tribune)

FHWA’s proposal to end data collection on GHG emissions is a true horror story (NRDC)

Proposed ballot measure could expand access to rent control across CA (Curbed)

Eye candy: Cool 3-D crosswalks painted in Iceland (Bored Panda)

