Today’s Headlines

  • Angelenos are dying while motorists are fighting safe streets measures. Why is Mayor Garcetti so quiet? (LA Times)
  • De Young Museum opposes making Golden Gate Park car-free Saturdays year round (SF Examiner)
  • San Diego says it is ahead on reaching its climate goals (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • FHWA’s proposal to end data collection on GHG emissions is a true horror story (NRDC)
  • Proposed ballot measure could expand access to rent control across CA (Curbed)
  • Eye candy: Cool 3-D crosswalks painted in Iceland (Bored Panda)

