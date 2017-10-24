Today’s Headlines

Study: Annual cost of pollution: $4.6 trillion and 9 million dead (Bloomberg)

And climate change is costing U.S. billions (Daily News)

Fresno celebrates the opening of the Fulton Mall to car traffic (Fresno Bee)

Bakersfield struggles with bike and pedestrian fatalities (Bakersfield.com)

Common sense: Parents want to get kids to school without driving (SF Examiner)

BART guarantees a parking spot for carpools at outlying BART stations (East Bay Times)

Road repairs vs. gas tax repeal (Sacramento Bee)

Mayor in Nevada wants California to widen its highway “to combat congestion” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CA weighs the next step in creating a western regional energy grid (GreenTechMedia)

“Housing is the chain on the dog that is chasing a squirrel”: Lack of housing contributes to drop in Bay Area jobs (East Bay Times)

WTF: New York Times, on Honolulu ped-texting ban, writes this nonsense: “There is a dearth of data directly linking distracted walking to pedestrian injuries and deaths, but it seems to be a global problem, too.”

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF