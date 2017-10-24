Today’s Headlines
- Study: Annual cost of pollution: $4.6 trillion and 9 million dead (Bloomberg)
- And climate change is costing U.S. billions (Daily News)
- Fresno celebrates the opening of the Fulton Mall to car traffic (Fresno Bee)
- Bakersfield struggles with bike and pedestrian fatalities (Bakersfield.com)
- Common sense: Parents want to get kids to school without driving (SF Examiner)
- BART guarantees a parking spot for carpools at outlying BART stations (East Bay Times)
- Road repairs vs. gas tax repeal (Sacramento Bee)
- Mayor in Nevada wants California to widen its highway “to combat congestion” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
- CA weighs the next step in creating a western regional energy grid (GreenTechMedia)
- “Housing is the chain on the dog that is chasing a squirrel”: Lack of housing contributes to drop in Bay Area jobs (East Bay Times)
- WTF: New York Times, on Honolulu ped-texting ban, writes this nonsense: “There is a dearth of data directly linking distracted walking to pedestrian injuries and deaths, but it seems to be a global problem, too.”
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF