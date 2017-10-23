Today’s Headlines
- Overview of new clean transportation laws in California (Clean Technica)
- More Active Transportation Program grants:
- Davis to add a bike/ped bridge connection (Davis Vanguard)
- Moss Landing will get a bike/ped bridge and a pathway (Monterey Herald)
- Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition’s take on the CalBike summit
- San Francisco gets a bike park (KRON4)
- Santa Clara sales tax measure adds requirement to show bike/ped programs are good ones (Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition)
- Shared ride-hail shuttle Chariot is suspended in San Francisco (Digital Trends, Wired)
- Senator Scott Wilk aiming to get mileage out of “most expensive” gas tax idea (Gold Rush Cam)
- A fatal flaw in California’s cap-and-trade program (Wall Street Journal)
- Cautionary tale from New York, where the mayor wants to crack down on e-bikes for no good reason (Slate)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF