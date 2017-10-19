Today’s Headlines
- To win competition for Amazon HQ, cities need better biking and transit (Sacramento Bee)
- Gov. Brown offers hundreds of millions in tax breaks if Amazon chooses California (Mercury News)
- Chula Vista is one of the cities that want Amazon HQ (Business Insider)
- Republican candidate for governor pledges “six figures” for gas tax repeal campaign (LA Times)
- SF still struggling with rules on delivery robots (SF Gate)
- Determining fault in self-driving car crashes (SF Gate)
- SMART service resumes into fire areas (Marin Independent Journal)
- Photos from Fontana’s Let’s Move on the Trail (The Sun)
- What’s needed is a “movement code,” not a highway code (City Metric)
- Stockton is testing the concept of a “basic income” (Vox)
- Using coloring books to help inform about bike lanes (CityLab)
