Monday’s Headlines
Looks like the Bay is having a transit party.
9:20 AM PST on November 9, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
The Growing Vehicle Problem That California Needs to Address
As pedestrian and cyclist deaths rise, the growing size and weight of American vehicles are making streets more dangerous. Here's some solutions: tax oversized vehicles, improve safety ratings and make smaller electric vehicles a more practical option for everyday trips.
November 9, 2026
How to Fight a Freeway 101
A new guide gives advocates the basics to building a campaign against harmful infrastructure in their neighborhoods — and the best time to start is now.
November 8, 2026
San Diego Wants Your Input on Streets for All Plan
San Diego’s new Streets for All manual offers a roadmap for safer, more welcoming neighborhood and commercial streets. Some advocates charge the current draft has fatal flaws that will make it hard to implement. Make your voice heard before November 13.
The post San Diego Wants Your Input on Streets for All Plan appeared first on Streetsblog San Diego.
November 6, 2026
The Week in Short Video
Mobility was on the ballot and L.A. has new speed cameras and a new mayor...
November 6, 2026
Action Items: Tell Governor-Elect Becerra we want our HSR…
...and save bike-access on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge
November 6, 2026