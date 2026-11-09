Skip to content
Sponsored
Safety

Monday’s Headlines

Looks like the Bay is having a transit party.
9:20 AM PST on November 9, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Transit Ridership and Valkyries Parade (SFGateKQED)
  • Josh Rowan Out as Head of Oakland DOT (Oaklandside)
  • Flock Out of Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • US’s Crackdown on Foreign Truck Drivers Led to Indian Food Craze at Rest Stops (LAT)
  • In 2027 Amtrak Will Allow Passengers to Bring Guns Aboard Trains (USA Today)
  • More on Bay Area Election Wins for Transit, Sunset Dunes (MissionLocal, Guardian)
  • Voters Passed 22 of 26 Transit Measures on Municipal Ballots Across USA (Engineering News & Record)
  • ICE/Gas Prices Push CA Farmland Blue (LAT)
  • Prop 45, the CEQA Reform and/or Gut Measure Officially Loses (SacBee)
  • Enjoy the Literal Calm Before the Literal Storm (SacBee)
  • SoCal Braces for El Niño, More Fires (SMDP)
  • Tides Force Rail Closures in San Clemente (Fox 5 SD)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Safety

More from Streetsblog California

Vehicle size

The Growing Vehicle Problem That California Needs to Address

November 9, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Advocacy

How to Fight a Freeway 101

November 8, 2026
Planning

San Diego Wants Your Input on Streets for All Plan

November 6, 2026
Safety

The Week in Short Video

November 6, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

Action Items: Tell Governor-Elect Becerra we want our HSR…

November 6, 2026
See all posts