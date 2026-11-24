Tuesday’s Headlines
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9:32 AM PST on November 24, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Is It Time to Rethink Traffic Fines and Fees?
A new research center could help advocates and policymakers find out.
November 23, 2026
Robotaxis Mask the Symptom. Our Cities Need the Cure.
San Diego climate advocates argue that robotaxis won't solve the dangers of car dependency, and are calling instead for safer streets, better transit and greater public accountability.
The post Robotaxis Mask the Symptom. Our Cities Need the Cure. appeared first on Streetsblog San Diego.
November 23, 2026
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November 23, 2026
A Vision for Car-Free Spaces in San Francisco
Now that Sunset Dunes is settled, what’s next?
November 23, 2026
Metro D Line Subway: $300M Cost Increase, Two New Extensions to Open in 2027
If all goes as planned, Metro D Line Extension Section 2 (to Century City) will open around September 2027, and Section 3 (to Westwood) will open around December 2027
November 23, 2026