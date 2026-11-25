Wednesday’s Pre-Thanksgiving Headlines
Bike share, caltrain, bus expansion, bad bridges, and more.
9:32 AM PST on November 25, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
This Obscure Law Could Deny Slain Cyclists Justice — And Leave Their Families With Nothing
The "contributory negligence" standard allows a handful of states to deny cyclists damages if they're deemed even partly at fault for a crash — and in the case of the killed, their families too often get left in the cold.
November 24, 2026
Arguello Blvd. is Deadly. City Wants Your Comments on its Plan to Keep it that Way
No protected bike lanes. No solid infrastructure. SFMTA craps out again on Vision Zero with latest Arguello 'plan'
November 24, 2026
The Week(s) in Short Video
Voters chose transit (but will Congress?), high-speed rail reimbursed, and a forum with a City Councilmember in San Diego.
November 24, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
If you haven't taken the survey yet, take the survey!
November 24, 2026
Is It Time to Rethink Traffic Fines and Fees?
A new research center could help advocates and policymakers find out.
November 23, 2026