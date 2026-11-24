The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Here’s a week and a half’s worth of short videos to watch over the holiday. Oh, and if you still have some free time after watching, take our reader survey!

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Last Monday: At Streetsblog USA, Ren reminds us that in an election that was about affordability, Americans overwhelmingly supported alternatives to driving.

Friday: Remember that scandal where consultants overcharged the California High-Speed Rail Authority for consultant fees, leading to hysterical headlines and a CEO resignation? Well, the consultants returned the money last week, generating almost no change in the narrative.

This Monday: Bike SD hosted a forum with CD 9 Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera. Here is one of the first questions he answered about improving project delivery for bicyclists.

This Tuesday: In today’s video from San Diego, they ask the Councilmember what more the city can do to make things safe for immigrants given the current federal incursions.