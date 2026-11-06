The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Monday: Before election day, Ren reminds us that no matter where you live in America voters will choose between access to transit or letting our transit system continue to decay.

Tuesday: As a little bit of a break from election coverage, Joe introduces us to the speed cameras that have come to Los Angeles.

Friday: Los Angeles will have a new mayor after Nithiya Raman upset incumbent Karen Bass this week. Joe breaks down what the mayor can, and can’t, accomplish as we look forward to the Raman administration.