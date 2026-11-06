The Week in Short Video
Mobility was on the ballot and L.A. has new speed cameras and a new mayor...
1:22 PM PST on November 6, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Action Items: Tell Governor-Elect Becerra we want our HSR…
...and save bike-access on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge
November 6, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF
November 6, 2026
Opinion: I (Almost) Killed a Pedestrian With My Car
Every driver has a story or two about a near-miss traffic crash, even when they were doing everything right. Can we get those numbers down with safer systems?
November 5, 2026
L.A. City Measure HLA Improvements: Still Only 300 Feet, But It’s Complicated
According to official city data the only project that HLA required the city to install is a 300 foot of Reseda Boulevard bike lanes in Tarzana
November 5, 2026
The California DMV’s Culture of Obstruction
California’s DMV is responsible for managing some of the biggest risks on the state’s roads, but researchers say a culture of secrecy and obstruction makes it nearly impossible for the public to access basic information about dangerous drivers and disabled parking placard fraud.
November 5, 2026