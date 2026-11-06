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Friday’s Headlines

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10:19 AM PST on November 6, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
An image from Damien's trip home to L.A. from San Diego last week. The week previous, the rail line had been shut down because of Climate Change related weather.
  • Coastal Commission Approves Wall to Protect SD Rail Track from Ocean (Union-Trib)
  • OCTA Approves Wall to Protect Orange County Rail Track from Ocean (OC Reg, LAT)
  • Muni Records 600,000 Trips On Valkyries Parade Day (SFGate)
  • Davis PD Ticket Driver for “Honking Near ICE Agents” (SacBee)
  • Caltrans’ Toll Roads Websites Are Malfunctioning (OC Reg.)
  • Split Decision Over Inglewood Electric Billboard Measures (LAT)
  • Tesla to End Cybertruck Production (OC Reg.)
  • GM Recalls 67k EVs Over Braking Failures (Daily News)
  • Taking Transit Can Save People $14k a Year (Governing)
  • Becerra, Other New Governors, Should Realize Transit = Affordability (NRDC)
  • Robotaxis Give Big Tech Control of Mobility (Open Markets Institute)

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Damien Newton

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