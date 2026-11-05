Thursday’s Headlines
Ok, the election dominates the headlines again. But for those just wanting the transportation news, at least I ran out of patriotic images of Ms. Marvel.
11:16 AM PST on November 5, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
The California DMV’s Culture of Obstruction
California’s DMV is responsible for managing some of the biggest risks on the state’s roads, but researchers say a culture of secrecy and obstruction makes it nearly impossible for the public to access basic information about dangerous drivers and disabled parking placard fraud.
November 5, 2026
What It Will Take To Turn the ‘Blue Wave’ Into a Watershed Moment for Transportation Reform
Democrats won big at the ballot box in the midterms. Will they fight for multimodal travelers when they're in office?
November 4, 2026
Midterm Results: Big Wins for Transit, Walking, and Biking
Car dependency lost in races up and down the ballot on Tuesday.
November 4, 2026
Commentary: Advocates Should be Proud of What They’ve Accomplished
Now let's leverage the victories and demand more from the transit and street bureaucracies
November 4, 2026
‘Grace Period’ Ends for San Diego County E-bike Ordinance.
Community members faced with unclear guidance as new legislation takes effect.
The post ‘Grace Period’ Ends for San Diego County E-bike Ordinance. appeared first on Streetsblog San Diego.
November 4, 2026