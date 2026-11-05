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Thursday’s Headlines

Ok, the election dominates the headlines again. But for those just wanting the transportation news, at least I ran out of patriotic images of Ms. Marvel.
11:16 AM PST on November 5, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
The amazing Ren Zaro-Fitzgerald captured these images of election night watch party for Berkeley City Council candidate Syrak Micael that doubled as a Measure RTM watch party. Both Micael (elected!) and RTM (passed!) had good nights. Check out Streetsblog USA or CAL for Ren's thoughts on election night.
  • Transit Won Big Throughout U.S. (MassTransit)
  • More on Bay Transit Measures Passing (MotherJonesBAR, CBSBayArea)
  • Fresno: Countywide Measure S Behind, City’s Measure D Ahead (YourCentralValley)
  • Meh Transpo Tax Extensions in Riverside, San Bernardino Both Pass
  • Dems. Lilkely to Extend Super Majority in State Legislature (SacBee)
  • Raman Lead Over Bass Increases (LAistBH BeatKTLAKCALL.A. Mag)
  • Fresno Councilmember Caught in Shady Fake DUI Plot Beats Incumbent (Fresno Bee)
  • Map: See How Counties Voted on Props (OC Reg)
  • CAHSRA Holds Meeting on Gilbert-Centray Valley Wye Segment (BenitoLink)
  • Coastal Commission Considers OCTA Plan to Protect Rail (OC Reg)
  • Waymo Service Expands To South Bay (KABC)
  • First “Atmospheric River” of Super El Niño Coming (SacBee)
  • Streamlining Permitting Needs to Go Hand-in-Hand with Prioritizing Transit (TforA)
  • Feds. Release $550 million for passenger rail in NC,VA. (High Speed Rail Alliance)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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