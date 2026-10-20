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11:21 AM PDT on October 20, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Newsom Directs People to the EV Savings Calculator here: https://www.electricforall.org/ev-savings-calculators/

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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