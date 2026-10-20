Tuesday’s Headlines
Lots of "More On..." in Today's Headlines Stack.
11:21 AM PDT on October 20, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
Fresno’s Measure D and Measure S: Two Taxes, Two Different Plans
Fresno voters face two half-cent sales tax measures this year. Measure D would fund city services with few spending restrictions; Measure S would dedicate revenue to transportation across Fresno County. SBCA endorses Yes on Measure S, and no position on Measure D.
October 20, 2026
Metro Breaks Ground on Van Nuys Blvd. Rail Major Construction
The new 6.5 mile $4 billion Metro light rail line will be located in the middle of Van Nuys Boulevard from Pacoima to Van Nuys. Construction is expected to be completed in 2031.
October 19, 2026
More Evidence San Francisco’s Enforcement Cameras Reduce Speeding
Walk San Francisco to the city: let's install more and save lives
October 19, 2026
Op/Ed: A Quiet Car, Please! California’s Trains Need More Than New Equipment
Renowned urban planner, and former Metro LA employee, James Rojas makes the case for an Amtrak Quiet Car.
October 19, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Lots of election news.
October 19, 2026