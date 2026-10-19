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Monday’s Headlines

Lots of election news.
9:10 AM PDT on October 19, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • City of Fresno’s Measure D Only Takes Effect if County Measure S Fails (Fresnoland)
  • Commentary: Vote Yes on Transit (Berkeleyside)
  • Tech Supporting Initiatives on Housing, Transit (Politico)
  • Chevron Backs Mayor Bass With $50K Independent Expenditure (Climate Colored Goggles)
  • Walking Tour Showcases 710 Freeway Displacement (Pasadena Now)
  • ICE Agents Profile, Assault, Release (Hit with Car?) Bike Rider in Long Beach (Post)
  • OpEd: Better Bike Facilities a Conservative Cause (Bakersfield.com)
  • No Kings (ABC7, SacBee, Union-Trib)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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