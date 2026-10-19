Monday’s Headlines
Lots of election news.
9:10 AM PDT on October 19, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
Why US Roads Are Full of SUVs and Trucks, Part I
Everyone says that Americans just love SUVs and pick-ups. But is that really true — or are there solvable structural reasons why our streets look like a monster truck rally?
October 18, 2026
Aging in Place Is a Mobility Problem, Too
How Sain is going the extra mile to help seniors age in place, even if doing it is an uphill climb.
October 18, 2026
West Hollywood Council Could Roll Back Plans for a Safe Multimodal Fountain Avenue
Last minute councilmember proposal could scuttle the city's funded project which would reduce car travel lanes and on-street car parking in order to widen sidewalks and add protected bike lanes.
October 16, 2026
The Week in Short Video
Transit funding measures - and one very deep Metro station
October 16, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Mega-stack today! Click through for news on everything!
October 16, 2026