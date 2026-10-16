The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Tuesday – Streetsblog L.A. tours the deepest station in the Metro rail system. Take the A or E Line to Grand Avenue Station, see station art, and visit museums and performing arts spaces nearby.

Wednesday – Streetsblog California gives you the rundown on its transit tax ballot measures across California. In short: yes in the Bay and Fresno. No in Riverside and San Bernardino.