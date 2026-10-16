Skip to content
Sponsored
Video

The Week in Short Video

Transit funding measures - and one very deep Metro station
4:30 PM PDT on October 16, 2026
The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Tuesday – Streetsblog L.A. tours the deepest station in the Metro rail system. Take the A or E Line to Grand Avenue Station, see station art, and visit museums and performing arts spaces nearby.

Wednesday – Streetsblog California gives you the rundown on its transit tax ballot measures across California. In short: yes in the Bay and Fresno. No in Riverside and San Bernardino.

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos

Read More:

Video

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 16, 2026
Election 2026

Prop 45: What Would It Mean for San Diego

October 16, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Bike East Bay

San Leandro Breaks Ground on New ‘Greenway’ Segment

October 15, 2026
Caltrans

Newsom Signs Bill to Better Align California Transportation Spending With Climate Goals

October 15, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

October 15, 2026
See all posts