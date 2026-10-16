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Friday’s Headlines

Mega-stack today! Click through for news on everything!
10:25 AM PDT on October 16, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • AC Transit Plans to Cut Service if Regional Measure Fails (EastBayTimesKQED)
  • LAT Profiles Jonathan Hale, Guerilla Crosswalk Painting Organizer
  • LAX People Mover Faces “Technical Challenges” To Open In January (Daily News)
  • Street Mall Will Be “Returned to Traffic” in Six Decades After Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • Open Streets Festival in Irvine Put “On Hold” (OC Reg)
  • MTS Will Fine Transit Fare Beaters (Union-Trib)
  • Newsom and Schwarzenegger Tout State’s Role as Climate Leader (MarinIJ)
  • Shoppers Can’t Find Store Moved for CAHSRA (Fresno Bee)
  • Fullerton Pulls the Plug on Flock (OC Reg)
  • Reminder, Tying Transportation Funding to Birth Rates Is Stupid (Vox)
  • Trump Admin Prioritizes Building Already Complete Highway Network (Transportation for America)
  • Trump Press Sec. Katie Zacharia a Repeated Unsafe Driver in LA (L.A. Material; registration required)
  • Ironman Triathalon in Sacramento This Weekend (SacBee)
  • No Kings, Tomorrow (SacBee, Stockton Record, Daily News)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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