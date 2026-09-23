Wednesday’s Headlines
CAHSR,CARB, Freeway Widenings, Flock, and more...
9:41 AM PDT on September 23, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
Transgender Americans Harassed on Transit at High Rate, But Problem Goes Unrecognized: Study
Nearly 6 in 10 transgender respondents in a new study say that they've faced harassment onboard.
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‘Diversity’ in Transportation Planning is Under Attack — But These Experts Say It’s More Important Now Than Ever
Minority-owned planning firms are as essential as they ever were, these four top experts argue — no matter what the White House says.
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Newsom’s Climate Record Is Better Than Most Governors. That’s Not Good Enough.
Encouraging numbers from CARB are good, but the state needs a dramatic change in its transportation funding.
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Two-Item Tuesday: Failure to Fund Transit Would Double Bay Bridge Traffic
Plus San Mateo misses the memo that speed kills
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Tuesday’s Headlines
Funding and gas prices.
September 22, 2026