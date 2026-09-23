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Wednesday’s Headlines

CAHSR,CARB, Freeway Widenings, Flock, and more...
9:41 AM PDT on September 23, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Traffic in Yosemite Valley. Image from the draft Public Access Plan
  • California HSR as Gateway to Yosemite? (SFChron)
  • R’s Seek Audit of Consultant’s HSR Spending (Your Central Valley)
  • CARB Approves Emission Reduction Program for Sacramento (EG Citizen)
  • Freeway Widening in Los Gatos Claims to Improve Bicycle Access (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Bay Bridge Traffic if Regional Measure Fails (NBCBayAreaKRON4)
  • Final Arguments in Case Against Kings’ Owner Who Killed with Car (SacBee)
  • Flock Increasingly an Issue in Council Races (SacBee)
  • LAPD Ended Flock Contract, Testing New Cameras (Daily News)
  • Councilmember Raman Beating Mayor Bass in LAT Poll

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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