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Thursday’s Headlines

Transit Month!, State Transit Cuts!, State Micromanaging Bike Projects!, Flock Ruins Everything...and more...
9:42 AM PDT on September 3, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • More on Transit Month (SFExaminerVoiceofSF)
  • Oakland’s BRT Could Lose Billions in Cap-n-Trade Funds (Oaklandside)
  • Caltrans Says Take Public Transportation, but Only During Road Works? (MercNews)
  • LAT Opinion: Mortuary Money Got Sacramento To Micromanage Forest Lawn Drive
  • Biking in LA Mocks Forst Lawn Bill as State’s War on “DEI Bike Lanes”
  • Some Privacy Concerns As Malibu Approaches Late September Speed Camera Debut (Malibu TimesWestside Current)
  • Redwoods Police Keep Arresting Same Bike Thief (Patch)
  • Other States Starting to Notice Trump’s War on Our Coast (Bozeman Chronicle)
  • Architecture and Urban Planning Can Keep People Healthier Than Lecturing Them…(Arch Daily)
  • …This Has a Lot to do with Cars, Because They Take up Much More Space…(Princeton University Press)
  • …Climate Change Won’t Be Solved by Individual Choices, but only by Collective Action (MIT Press Reader).
  • Here’s a Primer on Labor Day (SacBee)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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