Skip to content
Sponsored
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Sanity in the Central Valley
10:04 AM PDT on September 1, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Fresno County Supervisor Gary Bredefeld failed to stop Measure S.
  • Fresno County Measure S Transpo Tax Will Be on Ballot (Fresnoland)
  • Locals Review Franklin Street Bike/Ped Project in Sacramento (SacBee)
  • Fresno County Residents Mull Recall of Obstructionist Supe (Fresno Bee)
  • Metro Micro Serves 4 Riders/Hour and Costs $2 Million/Month (The Basin)
  • Colorado Blvd Previews NoHo-Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit
  • Legislators Seek $2 Billion For Olympics Bus Transportation (Torched)
  • More On Inglewood Mobility Hubs, Parking, Stadium Shuttle (L.A. Local)
  • If San Francisco is so Walkable, Why is Traffic so Bad? (SFChron)
  • Waymo Goes Live in San Diego (Union-Trib)
  • Did a Waymo Nearly Run Over a Toddler? (SFChron)
  • USDOT Weakening Fuel Regs. for Heavy Duty Trucks (E&E News)
  • Could I-5 Become a Multi-Country Electric Highway? (Government Technology)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

State Legislation

Legislative Update: On to the Governor’s Desk

September 1, 2026
Election 2026

Judge rules against Fresno County in transportation measure lawsuit. Measure S will be on the November ballot

September 1, 2026
Opinion

Shocked by Newsom’s Cuts to Transit? Don’t Be.

August 31, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Alek Bartrosouf

Interview with Glendale City Councilmember Alek Bartrosouf

August 31, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Great Highway

‘Bring Back the Great Highway’ Campaign Tries to Trick Voters

August 31, 2026
See all posts