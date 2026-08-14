The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts, here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube. And of course, you can catch Streetfilms’ Close Encounters of the 34th Avenue Kind: The Story of NYC’s Best Open StreetC in Long Beach on August 26th.

Monday: Tina Calderon sings a welcome song at Rally to Protect the California Coast in Santa Monica as Trump’s NOAA officers prepare for a hearing that could lead to opening up the coast to oil and gas exploitation.

Monday: As legislation moves to regulate cameras, Ren explains the difference between the universally despised Flock cameras and regular speed/parking cameras.

Tuesday: Daylighting saves lives. Ren explains how.

Wednesday: The Fresno County Board of Supervisors’ shenanigans catch up to them as the state forces a transportation tax on the ballot. Instead of owning up, the Supes threaten to sue everyone.

Thursday: Another explainer from Ren. This time they explore the difference between e-bikes, and e-motos…and how some companies are intentionally blurring the lines.