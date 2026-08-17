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Monday’s Headlines

No Fracking off Ventura, Sacramento/Flock, Measure C, Cars on Sidewalks, More...
8:04 AM PDT on August 17, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Ventura-to-Goleta multimodal corridor project rendering via Caltrans.
  • Coastal Commission Denies Fracking off Ventura Coast (Inertia)
  • Sacramento Doesn’t Use Flock, But It Does Use Cameras (SacBee)
  • 40-Year History of Fresno County’s Measure C (FresnoBee)
  • In SD, Cars Cut Across Sidewalks All the Time (Times of SD)
  • It’s Up to You When Kid Can Walk to School Alone (SacBee)
  • HSR Narrows Locations for Central Valley Maintenance Facility to South of Fresno or South of Hansford (Your Central Valley)
  • Irvine Uses Drones, Dogs, to Recover Stolen Bikes (Santa Ana News)
  • Climate Change Expensive (The Conversation)
  • Skepchick talks about why Trump hates bike lanes.
  • HSR Author: Yes, US Moving Too Slow…But China Moving Too Fast (Damage)
  • Lower Speed Limits Help, But Aren’t a Magic Bullet (KOUW)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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